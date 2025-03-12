China Yuchai International Reports 2024 Financial Results

China Yuchai International ( (CYD) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China Yuchai International presented to its investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, is a leading powertrain solution provider in China, specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of a wide variety of engines for various applications, including trucks, buses, and marine power generation. The company is known for its comprehensive portfolio of powertrain solutions, including diesel, natural gas, and new energy products.

In its latest earnings report, China Yuchai International announced its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year of 2024. The company reported a slight decrease in revenue for the second half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, but saw a 6.0% increase in full-year revenue. Gross profit and net profit for the year also showed positive growth, reflecting the company’s resilience in a challenging market environment.

Key financial highlights include a 14.3% increase in gross profit for the second half of 2024, driven by higher unit sales volume and lower material costs. Despite a decline in operating profit for the second half, the company achieved a 10.8% increase in gross profit for the full year. The total number of engines sold increased by 13.7% year-over-year, with significant growth in the truck, bus, industrial, and marine markets. Additionally, the company’s strategic alliances contributed to a robust increase in profits.

Looking ahead, China Yuchai International remains focused on expanding its product portfolio and production capacity to meet growing demand, particularly in the power generation sector. The company’s management is optimistic about its ability to continue delivering profitable sales growth and enhancing shareholder value through strategic initiatives and financial resource management.

