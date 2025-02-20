China Yuchai Enters Strategic Agreement with Vietnam’s Kim Long Motor

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest announcement is out from China Yuchai International ( (CYD) ).

China Yuchai International Limited announced a strategic cooperation agreement with Vietnam’s Kim Long Motor, a subsidiary of FUTA Group, on February 20, 2025. This agreement involves technology licenses, component supply, and support services for building an engine factory in Vietnam. The partnership grants Kim Long Motor technology licensing rights for specific engine models, primarily for commercial vehicles in Vietnam, with exclusive and priority sales rights in ASEAN countries and South Korea. The agreement aims to enhance Yuchai’s penetration into the ASEAN-Korean markets and supports the company’s global expansion strategy.

More about China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, is a leading powertrain solution provider in China. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, assembling, and selling a wide range of engines for various vehicles and machinery. Yuchai offers a diverse portfolio of powertrain solutions, including diesel, natural gas, and new energy products. Founded in 1951, Yuchai has a strong market presence in China and has expanded its operations globally, known for high-quality products and reliable after-sales support.

YTD Price Performance: 55.16%

Average Trading Volume: 53,949

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $540.6M

