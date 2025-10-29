China Yuchai Director Resigns Amid Disciplinary Investigation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Leong Asia ( (SG:H22) ) has issued an update.

China Yuchai International Limited announced that Mr. Wu Qiwei, a director of the company and its main operating subsidiary, has resigned following an investigation by regional authorities for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. This development could have implications for the company’s governance and operational stability, as Mr. Wu’s departure comes amidst scrutiny by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Yulin Municipal Supervisory Commission.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:H22) stock is a Hold with a S$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hong Leong Asia stock, see the SG:H22 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hong Leong Asia

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiary Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited, is a leading powertrain solutions provider in China. The company specializes in designing, manufacturing, and selling a wide range of engines for various applications, including trucks, buses, construction, and agricultural equipment. Yuchai offers a comprehensive portfolio of powertrain solutions, including diesel, natural gas, and new energy products, and has a significant market share in China and a presence in overseas markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,136,842

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$1.77B

