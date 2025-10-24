China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. Reports Temporary Output Decline Amid Strategic Maintenance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. ( (HK:1866) ).

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. announced a temporary decline in product output due to planned maintenance at its production bases, which impacted its sales volume and reduced total profit by approximately RMB226 million in the third quarter of 2025. Despite these challenges, the maintenance improved the operating efficiency of core production equipment, laying a foundation for future stable production and performance recovery. The company also reported a decrease in net profit for the first three quarters of 2025 due to low urea prices and increased production costs, but managed to reduce its SG&A expense-to-revenue ratio and financial expenses, enhancing its long-term market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1866) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target.

More about China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.

China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. operates in the fertiliser industry, focusing on the production of urea, liquid ammonia, and other chemical materials. The company is strategically positioned to enhance its market competitiveness through the expansion of low-cost production capacity.

Average Trading Volume: 3,315,702

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.55B

