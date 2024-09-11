China Wood Extends Share Placing Period

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited (HK:1822) has released an update.

China Wood International Holding Co., Limited has announced an extension of their new share placing period until September 11, 2024, with all other terms of the Placing Agreement remaining unchanged. This adjustment is deemed by the company’s Board to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders. The announcement underscores the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share distribution effectively.

