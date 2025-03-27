China Weaving Materials Reports 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3778) ) has issued an announcement.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. reported its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing a revenue increase to RMB 1,282,266,000 from RMB 1,107,045,000 in 2023. Despite a gross profit rise to RMB 42,205,000, the company recorded a net loss of RMB 11,741,000, an improvement from the previous year’s loss of RMB 26,523,000, indicating ongoing financial challenges but a potential positive trend in operational performance.

China Weaving Materials Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the textile industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of weaving materials, catering to various market needs with its range of textile products.

