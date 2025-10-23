China Water Industry Group Secures 30-Year Waste Processing Deal in Indonesia

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Water Industry Group Limited ( (HK:1129) ) has issued an announcement.

China Water Industry Group Limited has entered into a 30-year cooperation agreement with the Semarang Regency Government in Indonesia to implement a waste processing system at the Blondo final processing site. This project will utilize methane gas for power generation, aiming to improve public services in the environmental sector and address waste management challenges in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1129) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Water Industry Group Limited stock, see the HK:1129 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Water Industry Group Limited

China Water Industry Group Limited operates in the environmental management sector, focusing on waste processing and water management services. The company aims to enhance public services and stimulate economic growth through sustainable environmental solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,202,098

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$550M

For a thorough assessment of 1129 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue