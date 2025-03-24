China Water Industry Group Expands Green Energy Initiatives in Indonesia

China Water Industry Group Limited ( (HK:1129) ) has issued an announcement.

China Water Industry Group Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sidoarjo Regency Government in Indonesia for a potential cooperation on a Landfill Gas-To-Energy system project. This initiative aims to generate 3 megawatts of electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote sustainable resource use, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion in Indonesia and enhancing its financial performance.

More about China Water Industry Group Limited

China Water Industry Group Limited is primarily involved in providing sewage treatment services, exploiting and selling renewable energy in China, and engaging in property investment and development.

YTD Price Performance: -25.88%

Average Trading Volume: 251,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$181M

