China Water Group’s EGM Approves Key Resolution

China Water Industry Group Limited announced the successful passing of their proposed resolution during the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 9 September 2024, with more than 81% of votes in favor. The resolution relates to approving and ratifying an Equity Transfer Agreement and its associated transactions, further solidifying the company’s strategic initiatives.

