China Water Group Schedules Key Leadership Vote

China Water Industry Group Limited (HK:1129) has released an update.

China Water Industry Group Limited announces an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) set to take place in Hong Kong on October 8, 2024, to vote on the appointment of Mr. Hu Siyun as an executive director and Ms. Qiu Na as an independent non-executive director. Shareholders are entitled to appoint proxies to vote on their behalf provided the necessary documentation is submitted 48 hours before the meeting. The company has outlined specific instructions for share transfers and proxy appointment to ensure shareholder participation and voting rights.

For further insights into HK:1129 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.