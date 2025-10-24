China Wacan Group Secures New Office Lease in Hong Kong

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hands Form Holdings Limited ( (HK:1920) ) has provided an announcement.

China Wacan Group Company Limited has entered into a lease agreement to rent a new office space in Hong Kong for its principal place of business. The lease, which begins on April 16, 2025, is for a term of three years at a monthly rental fee of HK$332,541. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, as it exceeds 5% but is less than 25% of the applicable percentage ratios. Due to an inadvertent misunderstanding, the agreement was not announced in a timely manner.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1920) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hands Form Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1920 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hands Form Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,009,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$140.4M

See more data about 1920 stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue