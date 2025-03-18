China Wacan Group Reports 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Growth Amid Losses

An announcement from Hands Form Holdings Limited ( (HK:1920) ) is now available.

China Wacan Group Company Limited, formerly known as Hands Form Holdings Limited, has announced its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024. The company reported a revenue increase to HK$109,950,000 from HK$86,702,000 in the previous year, but also a gross loss of HK$12,883,000, which is an improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$21,489,000. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a total comprehensive expense of HK$43,338,000 attributable to equity holders, reflecting ongoing financial challenges.

More about Hands Form Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -18.39%

Average Trading Volume: 243,448

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$227.8M

