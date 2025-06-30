China Wacan Group Announces Unanimous Approval of AGM Resolutions

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Hands Form Holdings Limited ( (HK:1920) ) just unveiled an update.

China Wacan Group Company Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2025 were unanimously approved. These resolutions included the re-election of several directors, the re-appointment of the independent auditor, and granting mandates to the directors for share issuance and repurchase, reflecting strong shareholder support and a stable governance structure.

Average Trading Volume: 2,064,203

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$157.2M

