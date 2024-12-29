China Wacan Expands into Beauty and Health Sector

Hands Form Holdings Limited (HK:1920) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

China Wacan Group Company Limited is venturing into the beauty industry to diversify its income streams, capitalizing on the growing demand for beauty and health products in China and globally. The company plans to establish joint ventures and physical stores in major Chinese cities, offering a range of beauty and health services. The move aims to leverage the expertise of its chairman, Zhou Zhenlin, in skincare and health management.

For further insights into HK:1920 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.