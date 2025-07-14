China Vanke Projects Significant Losses Amidst Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Vanke Co ( (HK:2202) ) just unveiled an update.

China Vanke Co., Ltd. has issued a profit alert for the first half of 2025, projecting a net loss between RMB10,000 million and RMB12,000 million. The losses are attributed to a decline in real estate project settlements, low gross profit margins, and additional provisions for asset impairment due to market changes. Despite these challenges, the company maintained stable operations, delivering over 45,000 units and achieving sales revenue of RMB69.11 billion. It also continued to receive financial support, securing RMB24.9 billion in new financing and refinancing, and successfully repaid RMB16.49 billion in public debts. The company is committed to improving its business through strategic focus and operational enhancements.

China Vanke Co., Ltd. is a major player in the real estate industry in China, focusing on real estate development and operational services. The company is known for delivering residential units and maintaining growth in its operational service business.

YTD Price Performance: 0.76%

Average Trading Volume: 30,064,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$83.72B

