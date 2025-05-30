China Vanke Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Transaction

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Vanke Co ( (HK:2202) ) has shared an update.

China Vanke Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a connected transaction involving financial assistance from a substantial shareholder and asset collateral provision. Originally scheduled for release on 30 May 2025, the circular will now be dispatched by 9 June 2025 due to the need for additional time to finalize certain details, including those related to the Annual General Meeting. This delay may impact shareholder decision-making and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure comprehensive and accurate communication with its stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2202) stock is a Sell with a HK$3.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Vanke Co stock, see the HK:2202 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Vanke Co

China Vanke Co., Ltd. is a leading real estate company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in property development and management. The company focuses on residential and commercial real estate projects, catering to a diverse market segment within the rapidly growing Chinese property sector.

Average Trading Volume: 39,913,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$82.41B

Learn more about 2202 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.