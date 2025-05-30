China Vanke Delays Circular Dispatch for Key Transaction

Confident Investing Starts Here:
China Vanke Co ( (HK:2202) ) has shared an update.
China Vanke Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a connected transaction involving financial assistance from a substantial shareholder and asset collateral provision. Originally scheduled for release on 30 May 2025, the circular will now be dispatched by 9 June 2025 due to the need for additional time to finalize certain details, including those related to the Annual General Meeting. This delay may impact shareholder decision-making and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to ensure comprehensive and accurate communication with its stakeholders.
More about China Vanke Co
China Vanke Co., Ltd. is a leading real estate company based in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in property development and management. The company focuses on residential and commercial real estate projects, catering to a diverse market segment within the rapidly growing Chinese property sector.
Average Trading Volume: 39,913,849
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$82.41B
