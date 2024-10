China Vanke Co (HK:2202) has released an update.

China Vanke Co. reported a robust performance for September 2024, achieving contract sales of 1,231,000 square meters, totaling RMB 17.42 billion. The company’s year-to-date sales reached 13,308,000 square meters, with a cumulative sales figure of RMB 181.20 billion. However, they have not added any new development projects since the last update in August 2024.

For further insights into HK:2202 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.