China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. Successfully Passes Key Resolutions at EGM

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0893) ) has issued an announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. announced that all resolutions were passed at its extraordinary general meeting held on May 26, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of the 2025 Master Guarantee Agreement and related transactions, with all votes cast in favor. This development signifies strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic agreements and financial arrangements, potentially impacting its operational and financial stability positively.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the mining industry with a focus on vanadium, titanium, and magnetite resources.

YTD Price Performance: -3.85%

Average Trading Volume: 583,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$112.5M

