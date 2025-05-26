China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. ( (HK:0893) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. announced that all resolutions were passed at their Annual General Meeting held on May 26, 2025. The resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and granting of mandates for share issuance and repurchase, reflecting strong shareholder support and strategic direction for the company.

China Vanadium Titano-Magnetite Mining Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the mining industry. The company specializes in the extraction and processing of vanadium, titanium, and magnetite, which are essential materials in various industrial applications.

YTD Price Performance: -3.85%

Average Trading Volume: 583,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$112.5M

