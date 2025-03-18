China Unicom (Hong Kong) Enhances Governance with New Nomination Committee

China Unicom (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0762) ) has shared an announcement.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has announced the establishment of a nomination committee to enhance its corporate governance structure. The committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with reviewing the board’s composition and diversity, assessing director independence, and advising on director appointments and succession planning. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance framework, ensuring a diverse and skilled board that aligns with its corporate strategy.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, providing a range of services including mobile, fixed-line, and broadband services. The company is focused on enhancing its market presence and operational efficiency through strategic initiatives and governance improvements.

