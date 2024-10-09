China Unicom Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (DE:XCI) has released an update.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited has scheduled a Board of Directors meeting for October 22, 2024, to approve the financial results for the first nine months of the year. The announcement was made without any endorsement of its accuracy by the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and it was issued by the company’s secretary, Chan Ngar Wai.

For further insights into DE:XCI stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.