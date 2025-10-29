China Unicom Announces Leadership Change as Chairman and CEO Resigns

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Unicom (Hong Kong) ( (HK:0762) ) is now available.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited announced the resignation of its Chairman and CEO, Mr. Chen Zhongyue, effective October 29, 2025, due to a change in work arrangement. During his tenure, Mr. Chen was instrumental in advancing the company’s reform and development, significantly contributing to its high-quality growth and international achievements. The company plans to make adjustments to its board, with further announcements to follow.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is a major player in the telecommunications industry, focusing on connectivity, communications, computing, and digital smart applications. The company is committed to building a Cyber Superpower and Digital China, emphasizing network, technology, and service innovation to enhance its global competitiveness.

