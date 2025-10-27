China Travel International Announces Major Financial Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Travel International Investment Hong Kong ( (HK:0308) ).

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss significant financial restructuring. The company plans a capital reduction from HK$9,222,295,000 to HK$722,295,000, which will allow the transfer of credit to retained profits and create a distributable reserve. Additionally, the company seeks approval for a Proposed Distribution and a Possible Transaction, which includes a cash consideration and other strategic financial maneuvers. These initiatives are aimed at optimizing the company’s financial structure and enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0308) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about China Travel International Investment Hong Kong

YTD Price Performance: 74.00%

Average Trading Volume: 58,132,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.63B



