China Traditional Chinese Medicine Moves Toward Privatization

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co (HK:0570) has released an update.

China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited is moving forward with its plan to privatize through a scheme of arrangement led by Sinopharm Common Wealth Company Limited. Recent updates confirm that anti-monopoly approvals have been secured and the company is working on obtaining additional necessary regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities.

