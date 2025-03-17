China Tower Reports Steady Growth and Increased Dividends for 2024

An announcement from China Tower ( (HK:0788) ) is now available.

China Tower Corporation Limited reported steady financial growth for the year ending December 31, 2024, with operating revenue increasing by 4.0% to RMB97,772 million. The company saw significant growth in its Smart Tower and DAS businesses, contributing to an overall improvement in profitability, with EBITDA rising by 4.7% and net profit by 10.0%. The company maintained a healthy financial position with a gearing ratio of 31.0% and increased shareholder returns, recommending a final dividend of RMB0.30796 per share, marking an 11.5% increase from the previous year. These results underscore China Tower’s strategic focus on enhancing its core operational capabilities and competitiveness in the digital infrastructure sector.

More about China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in digital infrastructure services. It focuses on the telecommunications sector, providing services such as tower infrastructure, indoor distributed antenna systems, and smart tower solutions, with a strategic emphasis on becoming a leading provider of integrated digital infrastructure and new energy applications.

YTD Price Performance: -5.39%

Average Trading Volume: 5,491

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.87B

For a thorough assessment of 0788 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com