China Tower Delays Board and Supervisory Committee Elections

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

China Tower ( (HK:0788) ) has provided an announcement.

China Tower Corporation Limited has announced the postponement of the election for its new Board and Supervisory Committee due to incomplete nomination processes. The current members will continue in their roles to ensure operational continuity, and the company assures stakeholders that the delay will not impact its normal operations, with efforts being made to expedite the election process and maintain transparency.

More about China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited is a prominent player in the telecommunications infrastructure industry in China, primarily focusing on providing tower construction, maintenance, and operation services. The company is a key entity in the Chinese market, facilitating network expansion and connectivity improvements for telecommunication operators.

YTD Price Performance: -7.33%

Average Trading Volume: 213,602

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.16B

For a thorough assessment of 0788 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.