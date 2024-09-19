China Tourism Group Unveils Board Composition

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited Class H (HK:1880) has released an update.

China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation Limited has announced its current board of directors, which includes Executive Directors Mr. WANG Xuan (Chairman) and Mr. CHANG Zhujun, alongside Independent Non-executive Directors. The company has also detailed the composition of its four main Board committees: Audit and Risk Management, Nomination, Remuneration and Evaluation, and Strategy and Sustainability, each led by respective chairpersons.

