China Tontine Wines Group Updates on Trading Resumption Efforts

An announcement from China Tontine Wines Group ( (HK:0389) ) is now available.

China Tontine Wines Group Limited has provided a quarterly update on its efforts to resume trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has published its outstanding financial results, revealing a material uncertainty about its ability to continue as a going concern due to the deconsolidation of certain subsidiaries. Despite these challenges, the company recorded revenue of approximately RMB108 million and total assets of approximately RMB217 million, which the Board believes supports its continued listing. However, there has been little progress in resolving outstanding debts, as former executives have not provided necessary documentation, and the company is working towards a settlement with creditors.

China Tontine Wines Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the wine industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of wines, with a market presence in Hong Kong where its shares are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$129.7M

