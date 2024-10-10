China Tobacco Extends Key Tobacco Transactions

China Tobacco International (HK) Co (HK:6055) has released an update.

China Tobacco International (HK) Co has announced the renewal of its existing procurement and agency transactions in the tobacco leaf products import and export business, as well as the extension of framework agreements with Alliance One Group. The renewed agreements, which are set to continue the terms of their predecessors, will extend from the end of 2024 through to December 2026. These transactions and agreements are a part of the company’s strategic efforts to maintain its connected transactions under the applicable listing rules.

