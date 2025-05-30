China Tianrui Group Cement Faces Further Delays in Annual Results, Trading Suspension Continues

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1252) ) just unveiled an update.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. has announced a further delay in the publication of its 2024 annual results and the dispatch of its annual report, citing ongoing audit processes. The delay has resulted in the continued suspension of trading of the company’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, impacting stakeholders and requiring caution from investors.

More about China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the cement industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of cement products, serving various construction and infrastructure sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,075,809

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$832.5M

Disclaimer & Disclosure

