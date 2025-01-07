China Tianrui Cement Secures HK$47 Million Through Share Placing and Subscription

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1252) ) is now available.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. successfully completed a top-up placing and subscription of shares, raising approximately HK$47.0 million in net proceeds. The placing involved 145 million existing shares sold to independent parties, while an equivalent number of new shares were subscribed by the vendor, increasing the company’s issued share capital by approximately 4.70%. These financial maneuvers are expected to aid in the company’s strategic growth and strengthen its market position.

More about China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd.

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands specializing in the cement industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1252.

YTD Price Performance: -10.53%

Average Trading Volume: 45

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €103.8M

