China Tianrui Cement Delays 2024 Interim Results

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. (HK:1252) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. has delayed the publication of its finalized 2024 interim results due to uncertainty about the financial information of an associated company. The company is waiting for audited accounts and necessary financial documents before proceeding with the valuation. Investors are advised to remain cautious when dealing with the company’s shares.

For further insights into HK:1252 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.