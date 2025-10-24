China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Updates Board Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Co., Ltd. ( (HK:6162) ) has issued an announcement.

China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Co., Ltd. has announced the updated list of its board of directors and their respective roles, effective from October 24, 2025. The board comprises executive directors and independent non-executive directors, and has established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, to enhance governance and strategic oversight.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6162) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the automotive industry. It specializes in the production of automotive interior components, catering to the needs of the automotive sector.

Average Trading Volume: 40,780,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$770M

