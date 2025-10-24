China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Announces Key Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Co., Ltd. ( (HK:6162) ) has shared an announcement.

China Tianrui Automotive Interiors Co., Ltd. has announced key changes in its leadership with the appointment of Mr. Zou Weidong as an executive director, and Mr. Tam Hon Fai as the new company secretary and authorized representative, effective from October 24, 2025. These changes are expected to bring fresh perspectives to the company’s management, particularly with Mr. Zou’s extensive experience in enterprise operation management and the new energy vehicle sector, potentially enhancing the company’s strategic positioning in the automotive industry.

Average Trading Volume: 40,780,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$770M

