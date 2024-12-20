China Telecom Sees Steady Growth in November 2024

China Telecom (HK:0728) has released an update.

China Telecom reported a modest growth in November 2024, with a net increase of 0.27 million mobile subscribers, including a significant rise of 1.84 million in 5G subscribers. The company also saw a slight boost in wireline broadband users, although access lines in service decreased slightly. Investors are advised to interpret these figures cautiously, as they are based on internal statistics.

