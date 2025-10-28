China Taiping Reports Strong Solvency Position in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co ( (HK:0966) ) is now available.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co announced the release of its subsidiaries’ solvency report for the third quarter of 2025. The report highlights the financial health and regulatory compliance of its subsidiaries under the China Risk Oriented Solvency System Phase II. The figures, based on unaudited preliminary data, indicate a strong solvency position, with a comprehensive solvency ratio of 248% at the end of the quarter, reflecting the company’s robust capital management and financial stability.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co is a Hong Kong-incorporated company with subsidiaries operating in the insurance industry in the People’s Republic of China. Its primary services include life insurance, general insurance, pension, and reinsurance, with a focus on the Chinese market.

