China Taiping Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co ( (HK:0966) ) has provided an update.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co has announced the unaudited financial figures and solvency statement of its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2025. The announcement highlights the financial performance of its subsidiaries, including Taiping Life Insurance, Taiping General Insurance, and Taiping Reinsurance, which are regulated by the National Financial Regulatory Administration. The financial report reveals a net profit of RMB 1,813,042,000 and significant cash flows from operating activities, indicating strong operational performance. The disclosure is part of regulatory requirements for insurance companies with issued capital supplementary bonds, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0966) stock is a Buy with a HK$18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co stock, see the HK:0966 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co is a Hong Kong-based company operating in the insurance industry. It offers a range of insurance services including life, general, and reinsurance products, primarily focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 13,942,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$61.03B

For detailed information about 0966 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue