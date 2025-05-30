China Taiping Insurance Successfully Passes All AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co ( (HK:0966) ).

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held on May 30, 2025, were passed by shareholders. This includes the re-election of directors, approval of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and re-appointment of KPMG as the independent auditor. The successful passage of these resolutions reflects shareholder confidence and supports the company’s governance and operational continuity.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0966) stock is a Hold with a HK$12.00 price target.

More about China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the insurance industry. It primarily offers a range of insurance products and services, focusing on providing comprehensive insurance solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 9,838,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.64B

