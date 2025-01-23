China Taiping Announces Board of Directors and Committee Roles

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co ( (HK:0966) ) has issued an announcement.

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co has announced the list of directors and their roles within the company. This announcement includes the appointment of executive and non-executive directors, as well as independent non-executive directors, indicating a structured governance setup that may enhance the company’s strategic operations and risk management.

More about China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co

China Taiping Insurance Holdings Co is a company incorporated in Hong Kong that operates within the insurance industry. The company provides a range of insurance products and services, with a focus on serving the Chinese market.

YTD Price Performance: -1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 750

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.2B

