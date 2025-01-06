China Supply Chain Holdings Revises Share Subscription Price

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited ( (HK:3708) ) has issued an announcement.

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited announced a revision in the subscription price of its shares, increasing it slightly to HK$0.0121 from the previous HK$0.012. This adjustment is part of the Supplemental Subscription Agreements with independent third-party subscribers. The revised price, which represents a significant discount to recent market prices, is considered fair and reasonable by the company’s directors and is expected to raise approximately HK$13.53 million in net proceeds. The changes in the subscription price reflect strategic financial planning to enhance market positioning and shareholder value.

More about China Supply Chain Holdings Limited

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the supply chain industry. The company is involved in the subscription of new shares under a general mandate, reflecting its focus on financial operations within its industry.

YTD Price Performance: -6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 8,093,448

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$78.32M

