China Supply Chain Holdings Appoints New Executive Director

An announcement from China Supply Chain Holdings Limited ( (HK:3708) ) is now available.

China Supply Chain Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Mr. Yang Hongwei as an executive director, effective January 6, 2025. Mr. Yang brings over 20 years of experience in business administration, having held significant positions in various companies including Henan Chinda Cross Education Technology Group Co., Ltd. His appointment is likely to strengthen the company’s leadership team, potentially enhancing its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

More about China Supply Chain Holdings Limited

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 8,093,448

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$78.32M

