China Suntien Green Energy to Issue RMB3 Billion Notes

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited has received approval from the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors to issue perpetual medium-term notes worth RMB3 billion. The notes will be issued in tranches over the next two years, with major banks like the Agricultural Bank of China and China Development Bank acting as joint lead underwriters. This issuance is part of the company’s strategy to meet its capital needs and adapt to market conditions.

