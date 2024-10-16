China Suntien Green Energy Schedules Key Board Meeting

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited Class H (HK:0956) has released an update.

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited has scheduled a board meeting on October 30, 2024, to review and approve the company’s quarterly results for the nine months ending September 30, 2024. This meeting will take place in Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province, China. Investors will be keenly watching for insights into the company’s performance and potential market impacts.

