China Sunshine Paper Adopts 10-Year Share Award Scheme

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2002) ) just unveiled an update.

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced the adoption of a Share Award Scheme, effective from January 6, 2025, for a period of 10 years. This scheme is designed to recognize and incentivize eligible participants, without issuing new shares, to retain and attract talent for the company’s growth. The scheme, adhering to the Listing Rules, does not require shareholder approval and will be managed by the company’s Board and Trustee, who will oversee its administration and the granting of awards.

More about China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd.

China Sunshine Paper Holdings Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the paper industry. It is involved in the production of paper products and aims to attract and retain personnel for the development and operation of the group.

YTD Price Performance: -1.50%

Average Trading Volume: 1,034,791

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.1B

