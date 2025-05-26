China Success Finance Completes HK$53.36 Million Share Placement

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3623) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd. has completed the placement of 77 million new shares under a general mandate, raising approximately HK$53.36 million. The proceeds will be used for subscription payments, loan repayments, and general working capital, impacting the company’s financial stability and shareholder structure.

More about China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd.

China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing financial solutions, including loan facilitation and investment services, with a market focus on enhancing its financial capabilities and expanding its operational reach.

Average Trading Volume: 142,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$646.4M

