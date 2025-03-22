China State Construction Reports Modest Growth in 2024

China State Construction International Holdings ( (CCOHF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information China State Construction International Holdings presented to its investors.

China State Construction International Holdings Limited, a major player in the construction and infrastructure sector, is known for its extensive operations in Hong Kong, Macau, and the Chinese mainland, specializing in construction contracts, facade contracting, and infrastructure operations.

In its latest earnings report for the year ended December 31, 2024, China State Construction International Holdings Limited announced a modest increase in revenue and profit. The company reported a revenue of HK$115.1 billion, reflecting a 1.2% increase from the previous year, while the profit attributable to owners rose by 2.1% to HK$9.36 billion. The company also declared a total dividend of HK61.5 cents per share for the year, marking a 9.8% increase compared to the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit margin improvement to 15.5% from 14.4% in the previous year, and basic earnings per share rising to HK$1.86. The company maintained a strong cash position with HK$30.7 billion on hand and reported significant contract wins in Hong Kong and Macau, including the largest construction project in its history. The company also emphasized its focus on high-tier cities in the Chinese mainland and advancements in its facade business and modular construction techniques.

Looking ahead, China State Construction International Holdings Limited remains committed to leveraging its technology-driven strategies and expanding its market presence. The company aims to continue its focus on sustainable development and innovation, aligning with national and regional development strategies, while maintaining robust financial management and risk mitigation practices.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com