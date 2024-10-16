China State Construction Forms Joint Venture in Beijing

China State Construction International Holdings (HK:3311) has released an update.

China State Construction International Holdings has announced the formation of a joint venture company in Beijing aimed at sewage treatment, water pollution control, and municipal facilities management. The joint venture, with a registered capital of RMB760.8 million, aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its environmental protection-related construction business and is expected to provide stable long-term revenue. The company’s subsidiaries will collectively hold a 35.1% stake in the venture.

