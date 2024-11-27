China State Construction Approves Key Framework Agreement

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited (HK:0830) has released an update.

China State Construction Development Holdings Limited successfully passed an important resolution at its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 27, 2024. The resolution, which was unanimously approved by independent shareholders, authorizes the company to proceed with a framework agreement and related transactions until 2026. This development could influence the company’s future strategy and performance in the market.

