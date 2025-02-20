China Starch Holdings to Enhance Production Capacity with New Projects

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from China Starch Holdings Limited ( (HK:3838) ) is now available.

China Starch Holdings Limited has announced plans to launch a significant expansion and upgrade of its cornstarch production facilities through the Cornstarch Production Project. This initiative, which involves a substantial investment of RMB620 million, aims to increase the company’s annual production capacity from 1 million tonnes to 1.55 million tonnes by 2026. While the project will temporarily impact current production levels, it is expected to significantly enhance the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning in the long term.

More about China Starch Holdings Limited

China Starch Holdings Limited is involved in the production of cornstarch, with its operations primarily focused in the Shandong Province of China. The company aims to enhance its production capabilities and operational efficiency through strategic projects.

YTD Price Performance: 24.21%

Average Trading Volume: 8,828,637

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.4B

