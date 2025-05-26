China Starch Holdings Announces RMB80 Million Construction Contract

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Starch Holdings Limited ( (HK:3838) ) has provided an update.

China Starch Holdings Limited announced that its subsidiary, DGC, has entered into a construction contract with Juneng Construction for the development of a construction facility in Linqing City, Shandong Province, China. The contract, valued at RMB80 million, is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s listing rules, indicating a significant investment in the company’s infrastructure aimed at enhancing its operational capabilities.

China Starch Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the starch industry. It focuses on the production and sale of starch and related products, catering to various market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 10,275,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.12B

